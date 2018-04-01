Non-payment of subsidy adding to fertilizer manufacturers’ woes

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

As the next budget is likely to be announced by end of April, the Government has yet to fulfil the commitments made in the current budget on account of subsidy on Urea, besides huge amounts of 2016-17.

The fertilizer industry claimed that it is running from pillar to post to get the outstanding payments of the previous year to the tune of Rs12 billion, while there is no movement on the current year’s claims.

Under these circumstances, there is a likelihood of desperate industry to fall out of the Scheme, thus impacting the market and the farmers.

In spite of intervention by the Prime Minister Office, the inept mechanism for subsidy disbursement has done little to allay the concerns of the fertilizer manufacturers.

The processing of subsidy claims had earlier experienced considerable delays due to the involvement of FBR and the provincial government in the verification of sales. These delays have resulted in severe cash flow constraints and opportunity costs for the manufacturers.

With the exception of Punjab, none of the provinces is willing to support the scheme wholeheartedly. Thus the subsidy scheme warranted a serious review to replace it with cost reduction measures.

In spite of the dismal situation, the industry is continuing in its resolve to extend full support to the government’s initiative to provide fertilizer at affordable prices to improve farmers’ economics.

The manufacturers are hoping that in 2018 the government will address the genuine concerns of the industry and come forward with more imaginative ways for the benefit of farmers along with the fertilizer industry which is considered to be major contributors to the national economy.

Despite various assurances, the subsidy disbursement remains a distant dream. The fertilizer industry is the largest contributor to the national exchequer and has always cooperated with the government to support the agricultural sector. But, this apathy shown by the government may weaken the resolve of the industry at a time when the international prices have spiked to almost Rs 2000 per bag, thus discouraging the import options.

The fertilizer manufacturers have worked closely with the government to ensure supply of Urea at lower prices by contributing Rs 106 per bag against the Subsidy of Rs 100 per bag.

It is prudent to mention that the government should appreciate the magnanimity the fertilizer industry has shown considering that it is the highest contributor to the national exchequer, and it plays a vital role in agricultural growth.

The fertilizer companies are waiting patiently for a favourable response from the government. The industry has not disrupted the supply of subsidized fertilizer to the farmers, despite the major cash-flow problems and red-tape in the subsidy disbursement mechanism.