Non-payment of salary triggers protest by employees

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi Abbottabad

Government employees staged a protest demonstration against non-payment of salaries and pensions before Eid. On the day of Eid, they threatened to hold a sit-in at Fawara Chowk with children. Various departments conducted strikes where secretaries general of local union councils retired employees expressed concern about the lack of funds for salaries before Eid.

On this occasion, President of the Civil and Military Cooperative Housing Society (CMCHS) Nasrullah Khan, President of the Association of College Employees (APCA) Saeed Sajawal Shah, and Secretary-General of the Retired Employees Association, Sardar Mohammad Asif, led employees from various departments. On this occasion, a protest demonstration was also held against inflation and sky high prices of food and other items and declared it inefficiency of the government.

Officials said the government had increased prices by 100%, but had not increased employees’ salaries of one rupee, which they strongly condemned.