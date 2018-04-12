Non-formal education to contribute in increasing literates: Baligh

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Trainin, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Wednesday said, Non-formal Education Management Information System (NFEMIS) Web version would contribute in achieving goals of increasing number of literates in the country. While addressing the Launching ceremony of Non-formal Education Management Information System (NFEMIS) Web version by Academy of Educational Planning and Management (AEPAM) under ministry of Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), he said that present government was focusing on the promotion of quality education in the country and raised funding for education sector.

“We have successfully revived our national assessment system and are all set to launch TIMMS assessment in 2019 and have recently revised our curriculum.”

New curriculum for the students of primary and secondary level which will be provided to the students before the next session that help provide information about traffic laws, disaster management will also create hate against corruption ,drugs, besides civic sense,character building, soft skills and global citizenship, among the students.

He said during last five years, school dropout rates had decreased and enrollment rates had increased drastically as around five million children had been enrolled in schools over the last five years who had dropped out because of financial constraints.

He said federal government had launched a programme under which the teachers and heads of the schools across the country were being provided professional teaching skills and training, which produced positive results, he added.

The minister said, Pakistan was also taking SDG’s very seriously and had started working towards achieving these goals with a firm resolve and commitment. “We are using non-formal education models and are going to establish numerous new adult literacy centers.”

He added the federal and provincial governments had spent more than Rs 4, 200 billion during last five years for the promoting education while budget for higher education sector had also been increased from Rs 40 billion to Rs 107 billion during the same period.

He said the federal government had increased its budgetary allocation for educational sector from Rs 500 billion to Rs 900 billion during last five years. “The number is increasing steadily every year,” he remarked.

The Minister thanked the donors and partners for their cooperation in achieving the goals. Senator Rozina Alam, representatives of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Joint Education Advisor Muhammad Rafique Tahir and other officers of the ministry also attended the ceremony.—APP

