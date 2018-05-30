Non-formal education solution to increase literacy rate: Razina

Staff Reporter

According to statistics, there is one third out of school children in South Asian countries. Similarly educational data shows that there are more than 40% out of school children in Pakistan, more girls are out of school as compared to boys. There is a well organized formal system of education for primary grades, but this system is not sufficient to provide education to 57 million illiterates and 6.4 million children of 10 to 14 years of age. Non-formal system is required to be placed along with formal system to achieve 90% literacy rate in the country. This was observed by the chairperson NCHD former Senator Razina Alam Khan while addressing to the participants of Islamabad Forum on Non-formal Education (NFE) which was attended by representatives from Ministry of Human Rights, Japan International Cooperation Agency, and NCHD officials.

Chairperson NCHD said that, the purpose of constituting this forum was to address the issues of Non-formal education in Pakistan and to work in collaboration to improve and support non-formal education. Existing formal system is adding about 1% literacy rate annually and through the existing pace Pakistan can only achieve 68% literacy rate by 2025”, she briefed.