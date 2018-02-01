Non formal education centres for Nomads in Sargodha

In an attempt to impart basic non formal education to those factions of the society, who can neither afford nor can they dream of, Commissioner Sargodha is setting up non formal basic education centres for the marginalized community of the society, i.e. nomads. Particularly women nomads were enrolled recently, Divisional Administration Sargodha in collaboration with Literacy & Non Formal Basic Education Dept, Punjab setup adult literacy centres for nomad women. Initially 2 centres in district Sarodha and 1 each in Khushab, Mianwali & Bhakkar have been setup near nomads’ dwellings. Learning material is being provided to the participating women from these marginalized sections of the society, Commissioner Sargodha determined to setup more centres soon. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Commissioner Sargodha also took initiatives for facilitating girl students in extracurricular activities in the division. As per the facts of Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education Department of Punjab, provision of basic literacy has been made to 465,308 adult illiterates through establishment and operation of 6146 Adult Literacy Centres. Established 1080 Adult Literacy Centres in 36 district during 2016-17 & basic literacy to 21,826 adult learners.

