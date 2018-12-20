Non-filer restriction

Taxes are crucial for financing public goods, chiefly in developing countries, which are badly affected by an extensive shadow economy and abundant tax evasion. Such states immediately need ample tax funds to put up their infrastructure and provide important public goods like education, physical needs (health care) and social security. However, an extensive part of the tax gap in these countries is the result of non-filers, potential taxpayers in the informal sector who not only evade taxes but fail to even register as taxpayers. Keeping in view these issues the government takes an initiative by restricting non-filers to purchase vehicle and property. It was one of the major steps to make every citizen of Pakistan a filer.

According to the government the persons who would register properties in the name of non-filers would also be accountable to pay penalty in accordance with Clause 4(a) and 4(b) of Section 227C. Banks will now be lawfully bound to share all the details of filers and non-filers who earn heavy returns on credits with the Federal Board of Revenue. According to the Tribune Express, after the passage of financial bill-2018-19 regarding non-filer, booking of cars dropped to 30%. The decrease in this booking affects GDP of Pakistan. It has been discovered that annual auto sale of vehicles will be from 240,000 to 168,000 units.

The government takes a fruitful initiative for the non-filers. By this step, the non-filers registered themselves in the filer list due to which the government is able to know about the tax evaders and impose on them different penalties. Tax is considered one of the major sources of GDP and by this planning the government is able to get long-term benefits in the form that most of the tax evaders are obliged to pay the tax.

AMMAR AHMAD

Islamabad

