Non-degradable plastic products banned

Our Correspondent

Karachi

All Manufacturers, Sellers, Distributors, Retailers and Shopkeepers that Sindh Provincial Assembly passed Sindh Environmental Protection (SEP) Act 2014, after the 18th amendment in the constitution and notified with rules & regulation.

According to the Section 14 sub Section (3) of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 describes as under; No person shall import, manufacture, stockpile, trade, supply, distribute or sell any scheduled plastic which is non-degradable. The scheduled plastic products must be Oxo-biodegradable and the pro degradant use must be approved by the agency or any other department or agency and in such manner as prescribed.

The usage of the non-degradable plastic product is dangerous for the human health and life. The dangerous gases (Furan & Diorins) used to the generated due to burning of non-degradable plastic bags which causes cancer and many other fatal diseases, therefore import, manufacturing, sales, distribution, retailing have been Banned under the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 and Sindh prohibition of non-degradable plastic product (Manufacturing, Sales & Usage) Rules 2014.