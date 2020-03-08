Non-Conventional Security – Who Drives it?

Front Page Article

Security of any country is considered to be the defence of the country which is key to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty for preserving its culture, promoting peace and development of its society.

This is generally known as ‘Conventional Security’. However, worldwide there isyet another security known as ‘Non-Conventional Security’ which is now the subject of globaldi scourse. It includes; socio-economic aspects like clean drinking water, agriculture and food,clean environment and education, health and justice; for the well-being of the population. Water is a key to life not only of humans but of all living beings. It has been used since timesimmemorial and the civilizations were born on the banks of the rivers. History records thatterritories with water availability have progressed greater than the ones without rivers, lakes andwatersheds. In our part of the world, Moen Jo Daro was born some 5,000 years ago on thebanks of River Indus bringing prosperity to the inhabitants.

Water, as a key element of non-conventional security has an important nexus with environment,energy, food and has been the global focus for long time, but more so since 2011. This economicnexus feeds into social nexus of education, science and health. Quaid gave “message of peacewhich alone can save it and secure the welfare, happiness and prosperity of mankind.” Pakistan likemany other countries hasbeen ‘Hydraulic Civilization’ with the experience of institutionalizing and non-institutionalizing watermanagement.

We have two major basins ofwater, Indus River Basin and KabulRiver Basin. The IndusBasin was institutionalized with thesigning of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in 1960:while Kabul River Basinremains to beinstitutionalized. The British divided the subcontinent in 1947 into two countries i.e. India and Pakistan. Theclashes ensued between the two countries on the water. With international efforts, IWT wasinked between the two countries brokered by World Bank. IWT 1960 divided the water betweenthe countries allocating eastern rivers i.e. Sutlej, Beas and Ravi for unrestricted use by India;while western rivers i.e. Indus, Jhelum and Chenab for unrestricted use by Pakistan except non-consumptive use by India.

The Treaty provides dispute resolution mechanism of arbitration and resort to International Courtof Justice. However, several issues remain to be addressed for it to be effective: environment andclimate change impact considerations; ground water management inclusion; pollution and qualityof water; non- compliance of the Treaty provisions by India including the design violations anddelayed information towards stalling the discussion on projects, construction without conveyingrequired information to Pakistan, not proving data of the projects as per Article VII(2),constructing project and non- implementing the operational provisions in violation of Treaty. The Treaty has survived several wars between the two countries, and despite above issues and worst are the threats of using water as weapon by Indian leadership, further vitiating politicaland security environment. Indian leadership will do well for regional and global peace to avoidthreats since war is not an option but dialogue and creating right perceptions to enhance trust is way forward.

Pakistan is the largest water user with 47% of total Indus water, followed by India with 39%,China 8% and Afghanistan 6%. Unlike other three countries the Indus River affects 65% of itsterritory against India’s only 11% territory. Pakistan is primarily dependent on Indus while India,China and Afghanistan have other river basins for their water needs.

All countries face the challenge of population increase, increasing water demands fordevelopment and optimizing utilization. But all this will be better served with cooperation ofBasin countries, as water is for common good.

The Climate Change challenges are recognized globally as a key factor affecting our life andavailability of water; therefore, there is global focus and cooperation. Much more is required tobe done by the developing countries to contain increasing temperatures to internationallyacceptable and agreed levels, to avoid the danger to the life on planet earth.

Kabul River Basin (KRB) is the one where we have no institutionalized relationship withAfghanistan. Both countries have a unique relationship of being lower and upper riparian to eachother. The Chitral River carrying about 8.5 MAF water enter Afghanistan to join Kunar Riverwhich flows in to join Kabul River which then enters Pakistan with about 15.66 MAF.

Several efforts have been made and under way by various institutions to institutionalize it andthe latest one is based on changed paradigm of ‘Sharing the Benefit of Water’ and not ‘Sharingthe Water’. This has been successfully done by others in the world where a shared vision ofinterdependence by joint studies, joint development and joint management of the Basin broughtabout by using science and technology for solutions. All stakeholders will be part of this benefitsharing with governments being the key stakeholders. This is a subject by itself and can be dealtseparately.

Many of us will remember the disasters of untimely monsoon rains in 2010 in Indus and Kabulrivers simultaneously, bringing untold miseries to our people. UN Secretary General had thenrated it as, “greatest humanitarian crisis in recent history.” Similar natural catastrophes can beavoided by Afghanistan too, when we have cooperation and institutionalized management ofKRB.

Pakistan is confronted with several security challenges which are bravely faced by the nation.The conventional security is well taken care by defence forces with support of parliament backedby people; while the non-conventional challenges are being addressed by federal and provincialgovernments based on Constitutional provisions of responsibilities. The complexity of ourarchaic colonial administrative system has brought down several governments unable to providesecurity to teeming millions. Will the governments put in place after 2018 elections be able to coordinate several non-conventional security subjects and provide the citizens life envisaged in the Constitution ofPakistan? If yes thenhow? If no, will the change be smooth democratic or abrupt revolutionary? —Nisar A. Memon; former: federal minister &senator