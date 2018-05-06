Non-bailable warrants for MQM founder, fugitives

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday reissued non-bailable arrest warrants for MQM founder and other fugitives in provocative speeches case.Dr Farooq Sattar, Shahid Pasha, Qamar Mansoor, Gulfaraz Khattak and Amjadullah appeared before the court during the hearing.

Police submitted one challan of seven cases against the suspects in ATC.The court directed the police to present the challan of other cases and arrest the absconders.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till June .

Shortly after the hearing, MQM’s Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Rauf Siddiqui and other suspects in the case arrived in the court.—INP

Related