ISLAMABAD – Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday after he failed to appear in case linked to the contempt proceedings.

Election Commission of Pakistan issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief as the authority started contempt proceedings against several members including Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, and others for issuing statements against the electoral authority.

Earlier, Election Commission ordered the PTI chairman to appear, but the former PM decided against appearing before the authority.

In fresh warrant, ECP ordered Islamabad police to detain Khan and produce him on July 25 at 10 am.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…