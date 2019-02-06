Non-bailable arrest warrants for ex-PM Shaukat Aziz

Islamabad

An accountability court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz.

The arrest warrants have been issued against two accused, including the former PM, in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority and causing loss to national kitty.

Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik issued the arrest warrants against the accused due to his continuous disappearance from trial proceeding in corruption scam.

The court expressed displeasure over the absence of accused and also issued arrest warrants against accused Arifuddin.

The former prime minister has been accused of making illegal appointment of Basharat Hasan Bashir as a consultant for the country’s top alternative energy board on an MP-II scale salary package. The appointment of Bashir violated MP scale policy guidelines and the board’s regulations not employing open competition.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp