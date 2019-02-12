Non-bailable arrest warrants against KP Minister Yousafzai

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in connection with an attack on the Parliament House and Pakistan Television (PTV) building during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) 2014 sit-in.

ATC judge Syed Kausar Abbasi Zaidi issued the arrest warrants for Yousafzai as he had repeatedly failed to attend court proceedings. The court ordered that the provincial minister be arrested and presented before the court.

Furthermore, the court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against 26 workers, allegedly belonging to the PTI. Police had invoked relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act against Imran Khan and his fellow PTI leaders Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

