Non-bailable arrest warrant for NTS director

Observer Report

Islamabad

The customs court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the National Testing Service Director Dr Haroon Rashid in the money laundering and tax evasion case.

Special Judge Customs Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani conducted the hearing of the money laundering and tax evasion case against NTS in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

During the hearing, Directorate Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue, a subdivision of Federal Board of Revenue, submitted an application in the court that during an investigation it was found that the suspects had concealed 15 bank accounts and the total amount of money laundered increased from Rs2,000,000,000 to Rs3,604,200,000.

It was requested that the court may allow these accounts and the NTS building to be sealed.