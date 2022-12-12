Non-availability of bench: ECP postpones hearing of 5 cases against Imran Khan till Dec. 20

Islamabad: Due to the non-availability of bench members, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday postponed the hearing of five cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan till December 20.

Previously, the five cases were scheduled to be heard by the Commission on December 13 (tomorrow). The list of the five cases included the matter of the removal of Imran Khan from the chairmanship of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

On December 5, the ECP initiated proceedings against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the light of disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

In this regard, a notice was served to Imran Khan by the ECP.

It must be noted that a similar petition, seeking the removal of Imran Khan as Chairman of the PTI, following his disqualification, is already pending before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In October this year, the ECP, in its unanimous verdict, found Imran Khan involved in corrupt practices and disqualified him, ruling that the PTI chief was no more a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP had stated that the PTI chief had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

The ECP order read that the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] Sections 137, 167, and 173 of the Elections Act 2017, as he “has made false statements and an incorrect declaration before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21”.

Imran’s Toshakhana disqualification | By Rizwan Ghani