Nominations open for Knight International Journalism Awards

The International Center for Journalists seeks nominations for the Knight International Journalism Awards.

Groundbreaking journalists can be nominated for an award.The awards are designed to honor journalists who, despite difficult circumstances, produce pioneering news reports or innovations that have great impact on the lives of people in the developing world.

Nominees can be reporters, editors, technologists, media managers, citizen journalists or bloggers who are from and work in Africa, Asia, Central/Eastern Europe, Latin America/Caribbean or the Middle East, said a press release on Tuesday.

The award reflects the mission of ICFJ’s Knight International Journalism Fellowships, supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.—APP

