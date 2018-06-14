Nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz accepted

LAHORE: The nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz for the National Assembly constituency NA-127 has been approved.

The judgment was reserved by Returning Officer (RO) yesterday, Wednesday.

In a challenging petition Maryam Nawaz was accused of having two passports one with the name Maryam Nawaz and the other with the name Maryam Safdar, however, the RO rejected the objection.

It is pertinent here to mention that the decision on Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers for NA-127 was reserved by the returning officer (RO) on Wednesday after being challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Yasmin Rasheed.

During the session, the returning officer had asked Maryam how she will overcome water and terrorism issues to which, she said that dams will be constructed to eliminate water crisis while her party has been taking steps to combat terrorism from past five years.

Earlier, the scrutiny of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz’s papers has also been completed whereas former Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif is yet to appear for the clearance.