Nomination papers issue: Supreme Court directs ECP to prepare affidavit for candidates

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to prepare content of affidavit so that the candidates of general elections can fill their informationin three days.

Hearing the petitions against Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict regarding nomination papers, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar clarified that no new nomination papers will be published as it can delay the polls.

CJP also asked whether the plea submitted by former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq is admissible as he should have approached intra-court against the decision of single bench. Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the apex court has already given verdict in this regard in 2011.

Justice Saqib said that the nation should know everything about the candidates, adding that there is nothing wrong in listing the bank account details of candidates and their children. The politicians should give relevant information in affidavit to ECP, he directed.

He said that the federation adjourned the matter for seven months in high court.

Meanwhile, Ayaz Sadiq’s lawyer said that it’s a constitutional matter as unnecessary details were sought in the papers over which, CJP asked whether the form in 2013 was prepared under any law.

Mian Saqib Nisar ordered returning officers to provide all the information of the candidates to the commission.

Earlier, SC had suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict in case challenging the changes in nomination papers prepared by the parliament.

“Elections 2018 will be held on time. ECP will be held responsible if there is any delay in elections”, remarked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar.

LHC, in its verdict on Friday, had nullified the nomination papers to be submitted by the candidates for general polls 2018, stating they did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background and criminal record.