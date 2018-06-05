Nomination form judgment

The Lahore High Court decision, restoring original nomination form requiring mandatory information from those aspiring to contest elections as per letter and spirit of constitution is welcomed. Other than ill intent, there was no justification by members of parliamentary committee to eliminate submission of details about educational background, criminal record and whether he/she has dual nationality etc from Form A, and statement of assets, liabilities, bank loan defaults and other liabilities from Form B. Unless and until there is a deliberate attempt to place hurdles, these nomination forms, not exceeding 60,000, can be printed within hours and distributed to those seeking to contest elections.

According to Constitution of Pakistan tax evasion and financial irregularity is a crime. The Parliamentary Committee cannot make changes in laws which violate letter and spirit of constitution and infringe upon basic fundamental rights or the principle that laws must apply equally to all citizens of Pakistan. Changes incorporated in Nomination Form could be either to facilitate specific dual nationals to contest elections, or individuals with a criminal record and history of financial irregularity. Elected parliamentarians are required to respect and submit to constitution, which is supreme source from which all powers are derived.

Electoral mandate does not justify violating constitution or change its basic structure. The problems which Pakistan is confronted with, is because of abuse of powers by individuals and institutions and their refusal to submit to supremacy of constitution. Pakistan was not created to be a banana republic, or to be ruled by individuals with split loyalties, nor for each and every institution to forget that they are there to serve the people and not to be served by them. Enough damage has been inflicted with this sickening mindset.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

