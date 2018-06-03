Nomination form for election in line with law passed by Parliament: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Balochhas said that the form of the nomination papers for the elections was in line with the law passed by the parliament and the appeals of the government and the Election Commission in the Supreme Court in this respect were most likely to be accepted.

Speaking at a public iftar programme in NA 130, Liaqat Baloch, who is also Secretary General of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), said that all those who had secured unlawful benefits under the government umbrella were bound to fall in the grip of the law.

He said that the MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman would announce the MMA election manifesto. The MMA parliamentary boards comprising provincial and district heads of the component parties had been set up and these would forward their recommendations to the central parliamentary board, he added.

Baloch further said that a ten member central parliamentary board of the MMA had been constituted. Its members are Liaqat Baloch, Muhammad Akram Durrani, Allama Arif Wahidi, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Asadullah Bhutto, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, Allama Ramzan Tauqir, Rana Shafiq Pasroori, and Muhammad Fiaz Khan.

The JI SG said that the MMA candidate would be the one who has been issued ticket by the central parliamentary board and in case of any dispute, the decision of the supreme council would be final.