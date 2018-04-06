Noise pollution in Karachi

It was saddening to read Dr Saleem Siddiqui’s letter wherein he has lamented how pollution has grown in Karachi and how he and his 95-year-old mother are suffering. Since their apartment is in a noisy location, so first he should consider shifting to a quieter locality, if possible, as service to his mother, despite the difficulties it is likely to pose. If that’s impossible, it may be worthwhile to try ear plugs for the lady. These should be available in Karachi since some industrial concerns provide these to their employees working on noisy machines. The silicone rubber type should be more comfortable and could probably be bought from sports goods shops, particularly those selling swimming accessories. If his mother has difficulty sleeping, then he can try using acupressure to help her instead of medicines that may cause addiction or other side-effects. A maid who used to work at my place had once complained of being unable to sleep, aggravated further by the very noisy marriage celebrations going on next door in her kutchi abadi. I prescribed the ear plugs and acupressure. One way to use the latter is to draw two imaginary vertical lines from the sides of the neck and two horizontal ones from the ends of the shoulders. The points on either side of the vertebral column in the upper back where these lines meet should be pressed inwards for with a moderate pressure five to 10 minutes daily with the thumbs held at a 45-degree angle. This also relieves tension, besides other benefits. This worked fast and the young lady was able to sleep soundly despite the noise. One hopes and prays that Dr Siddiqi’s problem gets resolved soon.

SAJID MALIK

Karachi

Related