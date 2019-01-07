Noise pollution is also known as environmental pollution or sound pollution which is the propagation of sound with harmful impact on the activities of human or animal life. Noise pollution is another serious threat to the quality of man’s environment. However, according to decibel scale, noise above 80 decibels is considered as loud uncomfortable and dangerous to health. Noise is primarily a feature of big cities. High intensity sound or noise pollution is caused by many machines in factories. Industries and mills, different types of auto and motor vehicles, aircraft, motor boats, ships, loud-speakers, social gatherings, loud pop music, supersonic air crafts and so many.

Constant noise damages people physically and mentally. High intensity sound when continued for long period of time not only disturbs but also permanently damages hearing. Offices, industries and crowded places where constant noise prevails can produce headache, fatigue, nausea and makes person irritable.

DEENA MANZOOR

Via email

