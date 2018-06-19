I would like to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities towards increasing problem of noise pollution. It is causing great damage to the health of the citizens. It leads to irritation, loss of sleep, restlessness etc. It is harmful to physical and mental health of people. Frequent loud noise affects the working efficiency of the people. Persistent noise pollution causes a loss of sense of hearing.

Expanding noise pollution is a major danger to the wellbeing and welfare of the general public, if the noise pollution is permitted to go unchecked it might rob the general population of their listening ability limit, wrinkling number of vehicles on the streets, rising development of industrial facilities, development work, amplifiers utilized on different events, rock and pop music, and so on and so forth. It is genuinely trusted that concerned experts will make a quick and important move against those indulging in noise pollution to calm the general population from the destructive impacts of noise pollution.

It is earnestly hoped that concerned authorities will take immediate and urgent/necessary action against those responsible for noise pollution to relieve the people from the harmful effects of noise pollution.

AREEBA KHURSHEED

Karachi

