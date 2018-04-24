The extensive use of loudspeakers has become quite a nuisance in our cities. The most annoying thing is that loudspeakers have now become an integral part of almost all celebrations. People seem to believe that even private occasions like marriage and birthday party would be incomplete without the blaring of loudspeakers. Noise Pollution is already one of the greatest problems that people living in cities have to deal with. The excessive use of loudspeakers makes it even worse. Of course, there are occasions when their use is absolutely necessary, but I see no justification in using them during every party or meeting. The worst hit by this improper use of loudspeakers are the elderly and the students. Due to the excessive noise, the elderly can’t sleep properly and the children can’t concentrate on their studies. It is high time the authorities did something to regulate the use of loudspeakers.

MUHAMMAD IMTIAZ IDREES

Karachi

