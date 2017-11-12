NOC for IM Employees Housing Scheme cancelled

Staff Reporter

Capital Development Authority has cancelled NOC for Ministry of Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme, G-16, Zone-II, Islamabad. The NOC for development of Ministry of Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme, G-16, Zone-II, Islamabad sponsored by M/s Ministry of Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Society was approved by CDA vide its letter dated October 07, 2010.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Ansar Aziz has said that housing societies operating without fulfilling the prescribed criteria are being declared illegal by cancellation of their NOCs. The objective of this drive is to ensure that people have access to quality housing in Islamabad.

The societies not fulfilling prescribed criteria are threat to savings of masses. The NOC issued to M/s Ministry of Interior Employees Cooperative Housing Society was subject to submission of design of STP for scheme area, at site demarcation of land transferred in the name of CDA comprising Parks, Public Areas, Grave yard etc, demarcation of residential and commercial plots mortgaged in the name of CDA and submission of Fards, Certified Aks Shajrah to verify the complete ownership of land in the name of the society by October 02, 2017.

The management of society did not complete any of the above mentioned formalities particularly submission of certified Revenue papers to verify the ownership and possession of land. Despite issuance of final letters the society did not submit Revenue papers to verify ownership and possession of land therefore the NOC has been withdrawn with immediate.