Nobody will be allowed to harm Jammu Muslims: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the people of the Kashmir Valley are closely watching the situation in Jammu region and will not allow anybody to harm any Muslim there.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar warned if the anti-Muslim manoeuvres are not stopped, the people of the Valley will launch a protest campaign to save their brethren in Jammu.

The communal forces should know that any untoward incident against Jammu Muslims will not be tolerated by the people of the Kashmir Valley, he added.—KMS