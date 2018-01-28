Nobody will be allowed to create disturbance in PU: Shahbaz

CM reviews progress of IInd phase of PKLI

Salim Ahmed

Addressing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that those who broke law and created disturbance in the Punjab University deserve no leniency and strict action will be taken against those who committed violence. He said injustice will not be done to anybody and that violence at educational institutions is regrettable.

He said the Punjab University is not educational institution of only one province but it is the university of the whole country and nobody will be allowed to create disturbance in this institution. He said nobody will be allowed to disturb learning environment in any education institution of the province including the Punjab University.

He said action against those who created violence in the university will be taken without any political consideration and a special committee formed to look into the matter should present its report soon. He said permanent and solid policy should be made to avoid such incidents in the future.

He said Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and KPK are our provinces and our children are getting education in institutions of these provinces and it is our responsibility to provide them best educational environment.

Provincial minister Syed Ali Raza Gilani, Khwaja Ahmad Hasan, additional chief secretary home, Inspector General Police, Commissioner Lahore Division, VC Punjab University, Chairman Higher Education Commission Punjab and other concerning officials also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high-level meeting in which progress on the second phase of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) was discussed. Addressing the meeting, CM Shahbaz Sharif said the PKLI is an institution of the people of the whole country and there will be no compromise on quality during the construction of this institution.

He said services of top companies of the world will be obtained for performance audit of the hospital. He said setting up of such institution is a historic initiative of the Punjab government and free treatment to the poor patients will be provided at the hospital. He said extending the route of Speedo Bus service for transportation to this institution will reviewed. He said an ideal system of infection control will be introduced for PKLI and the construction of nursing school and allied health project will be started soon.

Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique, PKLI president Dr Saeed Akhtar, Dr Masooma Zahid, VC University of Health Sciences Dr Faisal Masood, secretaries of concerning departments, DG PHA and officials concerned attended the meeting.