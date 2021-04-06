Nobody should write off Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane believes Real Madrid are being underrated ahead of the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Madrid have endured a patchy season but remain alive in the Champions League and La Liga, with the gap to Atletico Madrid down to three points with nine games left.

And if they can overcome Liverpool, they will have a semifinal to come against either Chelsea or Porto and be within sight of a 14th European triumph.

‘I think my team has been underestimated,’ said Zidane in a press conference on Monday. ‘I trust my team a lot and I know what it can give. But we can’t change what people think.

We can only work day by day and while there is still a chance, we never give up. ‘We are going to fight for everything. We have had difficult moments this season and now we are better but it doesn’t mean anything tomorrow.’

Zidane raised the possibility of Eden Hazard being involved in the first leg in Madrid on Tuesday, even though the Belgian has missed the last three weeks with a pelvic injury.

Hazard trained at Valdebebas on Monday morning. ‘We have talked a lot about this, Hazard has to be calm.

The important thing is that he has recovered,’ said Zidane. ‘If the player is well, I want him with the team.—AP