Nobody listens to Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar jail: Dagga

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Dagga, who came home to Kupwara in Kashmir, the other day, after spending more than seven years in Delhi’s Tihar jail has said the condition of Kashmiri detainees in the prison is worsening with each passing day. Dagga, now 51, was released from prison after he was convicted in a fake case. He had already served more time in prison than the court awarded him in the case.

He said that almost all Kashmir detained in the jail were ill and medication was rarely provided. “There is nobody to listen to Kashmiri prisoners,” Dagga said. “Condition of Kashmiris detained in Tihar is worsening day by day.”

Dagga was arrested from Srinagar in 2011 by the Special Cell of Delhi Police who later handed him over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On Monday, the Special NIA court awarded Dagga and two others, Mohammad Siddiq Ganai and Ghulam Jeelani Liloo seven years imprisonment. However, Dagga was released as he had already stayed in jail five months longer than the punishment awarded to him.—KMS