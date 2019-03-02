Noble Prize for Imran: Motion submitted in NA

Islamabad

A motion has been submitted with the National Assembly secretariat calling for Prime Minister Imran Khan to be given Nobel Peace Prize.

Submitted by Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, the motion cited the Pakistani leader’s role in defusing the tensions between India and Pakistan. On Friday, the call became top Twitter trend in Pakistan, with users demanding the prize for their leader. Dubbed as a trump card in the recent confrontation, the pilot was released by Pakistan as a good will gesture.

The Pakistani Prime Minister made a speech before the joint sitting of the parliament extending an olive branch to New Delhi. —INP

