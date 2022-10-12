Noble laureate Malala visits flood-hit areas in Sindh

Dadu: Youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai on Wednesday visited flood-hit areas of Sindh to spread awareness to the international community about the catastrophe brought on by the floods.

During her visit, Malala was accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Sardar Shah, and singer-turned-activist Shehzad Roy.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah appreciated Malala’s visit, adding that it will raise awareness regarding the humanitarian crisis in the province internationally.

On Tuesday, Malala arrived in Pakistan to visit flood-hit areas. Accompanied by her family, Malala landed at the Karachi Airport early on Tuesday amid tight security.

Malala, an international campaigner for girls’ education, is visiting to raise awareness about the catastrophe brought on by the horrendous climate-induced rainfall this year.

This is Malala’s second visit to Pakistan after being shot in October 2012 by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in the Swat Valley. Her first visit to Pakistan was in 2018 after the incident.

Malala Yousufzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.

The Nobel laureate has now returned to the country for the second time to provide help to the affected people in the flood-hit areas of Sindh.

