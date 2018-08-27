Noble Group’s fate hangs on investors’ restructuring vote

Singapore

Singapore-listed Noble Group Ltd faces a make-or-break shareholders’ meeting tomorrow as investors vote on a $3.5bn debt restructuring plan that its creditors and board say is vital to prevent insolvency.

The company, once a global commodity trader with ambitions to rival Glencore or Vitol, has shrunk to an Asian-centric business focused on coal and freight trading after it slashed hundreds of jobs and sold prized assets to cut debt.

Noble, whose market value has been nearly wiped out from $6bn in February 2015, is expected to win the required simple majority of voters in attendance at the meeting, said multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Equity owners include China Investment Corp and Abu Dhabi fund Goldilocks Investment Co Ltd.

Noble did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the vote.

Noble already has majority support from its creditors and the backing of 30% of its shareholders such as founder Richard Elman, who stepped down as chairman last year.

Under the debt-for-equity swap, it plans to halve its debt after surrendering 70% of control to its senior creditors, mainly made up of hedge funds, while existing shareholders’ stakes will dwindle to 20% and its management would get 10%.—Reuters

