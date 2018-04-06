Nobility left politics with arrival of Imran: Asfand

Our Correspondent

Lower Dir

Awami National Party head Asfand Yar Wali has said that Imran Khan has polluted politics with lies and blames. Imran Khan says one thing in the morning and something totally different in the evening.

Speaking at a rally here on Thursday, ANP leader said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ignored in the PTI tenure. He blamed PTI members of horse-trading in Senate elections despite tall claims of nobility and uprightness by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He demanded that those who sold votes should be rounded up and taken oath from. He demanded from the PM that constitution be amended as soon as possible and FATA made a part of KP.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said that decency in politics ended with the start of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s political career.

“He does not stand behind even a single thing he says,” Wali said referring to the PTI chairman’s changing statements. “Did he not say that Nawaz and Zardari are two sides of the same coin?”

Wali added that Imran had asked members from his party to vote for the Pakistan People’s Party in the recent Senate elections. According to the ANP chief, Imran had appealed to PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to give the Senate opposition leader seat to him but was refused. Wali stressed that Imran talks of ending corruption but does not name parliamentarians from his party who were sold during the Senate elections.

The ANP chief was also critical of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, stating that Pashtuns were not being given any part of it.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, you should not call this China Pakistan Economic Cooidor but rather China Punjab Economic Corridor.”