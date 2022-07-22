Noah Lyles won the 200m gold at the World Athletics Championships as the USA trio swept the event.

With a dominant 19.31 seconds finish Lyles retained his 200m crown followed by compatriots Kenny Bednarek (19.77) and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton (19.80) in second and third respectively.

His gold was never in doubt after the Olympics bronze medalist led at the halfway point and exploded through the finish with his time making him the third-fastest athlete of all time over the distance. Noah Lyles broke four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson’s national record (19.32), which had stood since 1996.

The 200m final was the second 1-2-3 for the US men in Eugene after Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy, and Trayvon Bromell swept the 100m. It is the first time any country has swept the two men’s sprints in the same year at the worlds.

Jamaica, in a similar situation to the US Men’s team, fell one podium short in the women’s 200m final.

Shericka Jackson from Jaiamca ran a blistering 21.45 seconds race to win the gold in the 200m event which is second on the all-time list only bettered American Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 run in the Seoul Olympics in 1998.

Fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who claimed her fifth world 100m gold on Sunday, took silver in 21.81, with Britain’s defending champion Dina Asher-Smith third in 22.02.

It is her first gold medal after finishing second behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100m final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s only hope, Arshad Nadeem managed to reach the final of the Javelin throw with a personal best throw of the season of 81.71 meters. India’s Neeraj Chopra bettered his own Olympic gold-winning effort by throwing for 88.39 meters to advance to the final while Anderson Peters of Grenada threw for 89.91m the best of qualification.