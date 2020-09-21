No wrong report on Nawaz’s health: SIMS VP

Rejecting Nawaz Sharif’s accusation of preparing fake medical reports, the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) demanded the formation of an independent medical commission to review the reports.

Vice Principal SIMS and MS Services Hospital held a press conference.

Professor Waris Farooq said that he did not give wrong report about Nawaz Sharif’s health.

There is a record of all the samples of the former Prime Minister. An independent medical commission can be set up to check DNA.

We are being accused of clearing Nawaz Sharif’s report.

“When Nawaz Sharif came to us, he was really sick,” said Dr Iftikhar of MS Services Hospital. When he was discharged, his condition improved.

The administrative authority does not have the authority to admit or discharge a patient.

Vice Principal SIMS Waris Farooq added that no one will be blackmailed. Medicines worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from the hospital, an inquiry is underway, we will not allow corruption in the hospital.