No wide breach of bank accounts data, Senate told

Islamabad

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rejected reports about a wide breach of bank accounts data, the finance ministry told the Senate on Friday in response to a written question by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed. Finance Minister Asad Umar, in his written response, mentioned that on Nov 6, the top bank had categorically rejected reports of data hack. “The SBP affirms that except for the one, it didn’t receive any report from any bank, or law enforcement agencies of data hacking of any other bank. However, on Oct 27, [a certain] cash amount was hacked through international ATMs,” the minister said in his response.

The finance minister also submitted a SBP press release issued on Nov 6, rejecting the alleged wide breach of data security. Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar told the Senate that the data of accounts of 6,000 clients of Bank Islami was stolen and used. “But the amount was not withdrawn from anyone’s bank account. The issue is between the commercial bank and an insurance company,” he said, adding that the top bank has further tightened [the security procedure of] cross-border [cash] transactions. In the first week of November, reports about a breach of credit and debit card data were doing rounds on the media, with the banking circles expressing concerns over the issue. Subsequently around 10 banks had blocked all international transactions on their cards.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp