No water, no electricity

The citizens of Karachi are deprived of water and electricity. The city has been littered with garbage and overflowing sewerage water. Karachi is the economic hub of the country. Who is responsible for this plight? The city is plunged in darkness. 10 to 12 hours load shedding.

The good governance cannot be seen anywhere. The government(s) has/have failed to deliver. City of lights present a dark picture.

JAVAID BASHIR, Advocate

Via email

