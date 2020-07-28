No water, electricity in Karachi: Mustafa

Observer Report

Karachi

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday requested the authorities to have mercy on Karachi and said there is neither water nor electricity in the metropolis.

The PSP chief, talking to media, said his party has the solution of Karachi’s problems and stressed that the division of Sindh will not be allowed. Karachi is being destroyed by ‘democratic terrorism,’ he said.

“Protocols are being given to those who committed murders and the people of Karachi have been sidelined. Karachi mayor holds enough authority to clean the city.

“The incumbent rulers should be put on the exit control list. We opposed the division of Sindh but the Sindh government is dividing Karachi. Six districts have been made in the metropolis and more are being added by the biased the regime.”