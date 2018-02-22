No more wait for lab reports, milk adulteration test in seconds: PFA

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imported three Milk Analyser machines with fully equipped latest technology from Italy for getting quickly results during examining milk quality.

In this regard, Director General PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal said that machines will be installed in mobile laboratories into the offices of Central, North and South zones.

All machine worth of Rs 6million which is especially purchased to control the milk adulteration. He said that PFA can get quickly results and not wait along till now for laboratory reports. He said that milk samples forward to laboratory for getting result before this.

In other activities,PFA dairy teams under the supervision of food safety officers have raided on two milk shops and disposed hundreds of litres chemical contaminated milk. Both shops sealed by taking legal action against them in the area of Band Road and College road on Wednesday.

PFA Watchdog’s have also served warning and improvement notices to dairy shops, production units, chicken centres, sweets shops and other food point during examining food quality in the metropolis.