No victimization but across the board accountability to continue: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not believe in victimization of the opponents but will continue across the board accountability.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House on Wednesday, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that there was no danger to the democracy from the accountability process, rather it was only the “Moto Gang” which was crying hoarse.

Whenever the process of accountability starts against the looters and plunderers, the opposition makes hue and cry claiming that they were being victimized and the democracy was in danger, he said and clarified that that no hue and cry would hinder the ongoing accountability process in the country.

The Information Minister said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has created history by issuing production order of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif during remand, as this has not been the tradition in the past. The government also did not oppose the idea of Shehbaz Sharif attending the National Assembly session, he remarked.

He reminded that the cases of accountability being prosecuted now in the courts were registered during the PML-N tenure. The head and prosecutors were also appointed by the PML-N and the PPP through mutual consultations and the PTI had nothing to do with it, he added.

Ch. Fawad Hussain said that he had submitted a resolution in the National Assembly secretariat calling for formation of parliamentary panel to investigate the financial wrongdoings of the past ten years.

Criticizing the double standards of the opposition, he said that when the PTI wins, they claim that the elections were rigged but if they win they call it fair and free. He said that the government was ready to hold debate on the process of accountability and if there were weaknesses in the law, it can be amended but this could happen only that is discussed in the Parliament.

He said that there was no interference from the government in the process of accountability. He said that on Tuesday Asif Zardari appeared in Karachi court, Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore court and Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad and the reason was that they ruled the country for past ten years. He advised the PML-N not to talk about fairness in accountability as they had appointed a crony Saifur Rehman as chairman of the then Accountability Commission and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto suffered worst victimization.

The Information Minister said that during past five years, not a single case was registered against opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but 32 cases were registered against PTI chairman Imran Khan in Punjab and Islamabad. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly said that there were about 50 persons who were worried about them.

He strongly condemned the attitude of PML-N during the Punjab Assembly session yesterday and supported the decision of the Speaker to suspend some of its members. He said that now that the noose of law being tightened, they are crying but there should be no let up in the process.

Ch. Fawad Hussain said that due to loot and plunders of the past ten years almost all national institutions like Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Radio Pakistan, PTV, power and gas sectors were suffering huge losses.

To a question about inflation, he said that there was no justification of increasing price of daily use items as the PTI government has reduced prices of diesel and petrol and the increase in gas prices does not apply on 80 per cent population. He said that Prime Minister has issued directives to the provinces to take measures to improve price control mechanism so that the profiteers could not fleece the consumers.

About the government initiatives, the Information Minister said that the government has launched a mega housing project through which lower calls would be able to own their own houses. Moreover the government has introduced health card to provide medical cover to poor segments of the society and it protect the low income groups from the increase of gas tariff and it has introduced austerity in the governance to spend on the welfare of the masses.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that it was only the PTI regime that has prioritized water, air and environment in its manifesto.

Share on: WhatsApp