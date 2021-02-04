‘No vaccine’ at Civil Hospital as dog bites child

In yet another incident of dog-bite in Karachi, a child was badly injured after being mauled by a dog in Ranchor Line area of the city.

The mother of the 10-year-old Abdul Rehman while detailing the dog-bite incident said that they took the child to the Civil Hospital Karachi, however, they had to move him to a private hospital owing to the absence of the vaccine at the government hospital.

The mother has also demanded of the authorities to launch an action against stray dogs in order to avoid such incidents in the future.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) bench in October 2020 expressed displeasure over rising dog-bite incidents in the province and ordered to register an FIR against the concerned municipal officer in case of a dog-bite incident.

A bench of the Sindh High Court comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahmood Khan heard a petition filed by Faheem Ahmed, a resident of Sukkur, against the rising number of stray dogs in the city.

During the hearing, the court expressed its displeasure over municipal officers for their failure to address the issue of stray dogs. The court passed the order that in case of any incident of a dog bite in the future, a case will be registered against the concerned municipal officer.

At which, the municipal officers informed the court that the govt has taken action against stray dogs and no such case was reported during the past days.