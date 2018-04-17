No unusual rise in next year’s defence budget: Adviser

ISLAMABAD : The military will get only a regular increase and there will be no unusual increase in the defence budget for the next fiscal year, the adviser to the prime minister on finance said on Monday.

The announcement came in response to expectations that the defence budget could get an extraordinary increase in the wake of the approval of a new Armed Forces Development Plan.

“The defence budget will get a regular increase and there will not be any extraordinary increase in the defence budget”, Dr Miftah Ismail told media persons after addressing a conference on Pakistan’s investment potential.

For the outgoing fiscal year 2017-18, the defence budget stood at Rs920.2 billion. For the new fiscal year 2018-19, the stated defence budget could be increased to Rs1.013 trillion, up by roughly 10 per cent, said sources in the Finance Ministry.

Orignally published by INP