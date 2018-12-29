No unilateral decision on S. Punjab province: Buzdar

Cabinet okays new model cars for ministers

Bahawalpur

Among claims of austerity and simplicity, Punjab cabinet on Saturday approved new model vehicles for its ministers. The first ever meeting of Punjab Cabinet, held in Bahawalpur with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, discussed 20 items on its agenda. However, no agenda item related to Bahawalpur or South Punjab.

The cabinet also decided to withdraw big cars from officers working on project posts. The vehicles will now be provided to them as per their designation.

The cabinet decided to increase the salaries of doctors posted in remote areas of the province.

While briefing media, Punjab Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that cabinet also approved to confirm the ad hoc assistant professors posted in the medical colleges established in the remote areas of province including Dera Ghazi Khan and Sialkot.

He said that the meeting approved the appointment of Vice Chancellor for Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur.

Later talking to media men, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that provincial government will assess the genuine problems faced by the masses of South Punjab and they will be addressed.

He said that this process will be continued and more meeting will be held at other divisional headquarters of Punjab to assess the problems at grass root level.

With reference to new province in South Punjab, the Chief Minister said that PTI government took it as its top priority and formed committees at federal and provincial level for making recommendations for this important task.

He announced the establishment of an independent secretariat with an additional chief secretary and Inspector General for South Punjab from the next financial year. He said that not unilateral but consensus decision will be taken on South Punjab province.—Agencies

