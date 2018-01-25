No understanding for US forces action in Waziristan,Kurram Agencies: FO spokesman

ISLAMABAD, : Pakistan says there has been no understanding with the US allowing action by American forces in Waziristan and Kurram Agency stressing that Washington must provide information about terrorists presence and Islamabad would itself take action.

Answering question during briefing Thursday about drone strike in Kurram Agency, foreign office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal reiterated that as Pakistan believes in importance of active intelligence sharing; such unilateral actions are detrimental to spirit of cooperation between United States and Pakistan.

“Cooperation and not confrontation is the only way forward to peace and stability in the region and beyond” the spokesman said.

The spokesperson said the promises of peace must be reciprocated by actions and not mere words to achieve the desired goal of peace.

He said Pakistan has always maintained that repatriation of Afghan refugees and an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process is the only panacea for peace in that country as well as in the region. He added that Afghan Government should work on pull factors to encourage their repatriation.

He said India’s arms buildup far exceeds its defense needs and Pakistan will not remain oblivious to such developments. It will take every step commensurate with the imperatives of it defence and security needs. He said there exists a clear difference between India`s declared policy and its actions on ground.

Stressing the need for de-escalating tension to prevent loss of precious lives, the Spokesperson said Pakistan believes in peaceful neighborhood but India`s verbal promises accompanied by continued bloodshed in Occupied Kashmir, Line of Control and Working Boundary and posturing of alleged surgical strikes are a paradox defying logic.

Responding to a question about India`s latest Missile experimentations, Dr Faisal said this will negatively impact strategic stability in South Asia.

He said India`s ambitious missile program belies its declared policy of restraint. He added that Agni-V missile launch by India unmasks exacerbating power projection.

Replying to a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Spokesperson said while India continues to hatch conspiracies against this project of prosperity and development, it wants Kashmiris to live in abject poverty which is unacceptable to Pakistan.

To another question about recent fatwa (religious edict) by Pakistani religious scholars, Dr Faisal said this further strengthens Pakistan`s resolve against terrorism and extremism.

He said a United Nations Security Council team is in Pakistan as part of regular visit to countries for monitoring the compliance with the UN sanctions regarding Security Council resolution 1267. The resolution requires all states to freeze funds and economic resources of designated terrorist individuals and entities including Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups.

The Spokesperson said the UN team also informs states of the regional and international threats from the terrorist groups and provides feedback as to how the measures can be improved by states in curtailing the terrorist groups.

Orignally published by INP