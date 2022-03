The opposition has submitted a draft of no-confidence motion against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to the leadership.

According to sources, the draft has the signatures of more than 100 members. The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker have been accused of biasness in the draft and run the House according to the instructions of their party.

According to the draft, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker become parties instead of remaining neutral.