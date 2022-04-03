‘No-trust motion is unconstitutional’: Deputy Speaker adjourns meeting

Islamabad: Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri dismissed the no-trust motion against Prime Minister on Sunday, calling it ‘unconstitutional.’

The session started after a 40-minute delay. However, after the session started, Deputy Speaker termed the no-trust motion as being contrary to Article 5 of the Constitution and dismissed the resolution.

No-trust motion

To make the no-trust motion to be successful, the opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342.

On paper, the opposition parties have managed to cross the magical figure of 172 and enjoy the support of 174 members in the NA, even without nearly over a dozen dissidents of the ruling PTI, who have already publicly declared the withdrawal of their support to the prime minister.

The spokesperson of PMLN, Marriyum Aurangzeb shared the details of the opposition’s numbers in a tweet.

Opposition gives a surprise

Opposition gives yet another surprise to the ruling PTI as they submitted a no-trust motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser continuing their streak of no-trust motions submitted already against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who shared an image of the resolution on Twitter, tagged the official handles of PM Imran and Qaiser, with a simple “surprise”.

PTI strategy for no-trust motion

The ruling PTI has changed its strategy to deal with the no-trust move as Prime Minister Imran Khan and all party MNAs will now be attending the National Assembly proceedings.

Previously, it was decided that MNAs from treasury benches will remain absent on the voting day of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Section 144 imposed in Capital

To avoid unwanted circumstances, the district administration has imposed section 144 in the capital and sealed Red Zone.

A statement issued by the district commissioner said that Red Zone has been sealed with big containers and barbed wires and with tightened security in the federal capital.

The local administration has also prohibited all kinds of gatherings in areas in and outside the Red Zone within a one-kilometre radius.

Moreover, a notification issued by Islamabad’s district magistrate prohibits ‘all kinds of gatherings of 5 or more persons, processions/rallies and demonstrations inside the Red Zone.

more to follow…