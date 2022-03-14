No-trust motion: Govt decides to call NA meeting on March 28 after OIC meeting

Islamabad: The government, on Monday, decided to summon a meeting of the national assembly to deal with the no-trust motion submitted in the parliament, on March 28 after the OIC meeting.

The news was confirmed by Senator Faisal Javed Khan who in a press conference said that the session would be called on March 28.

Earlier, Federal Planning Minister and senior PTI leader Asad Umar tweeted that the PTI would stage power at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 27.

کپتان نے ڈی چوک اسلام آباد جلسے کا حتمی فیصلہ کر لیا…. انشاءاللہ 27 مارچ کو تاریخ ساز اجتماع ہونے جا رہا ہے. دنیا دیکھے گی پاکستان کی عوام کیسے اپنی آزادی اور خودمختاری کے لئے اپنے کپتان کے ساتھ کھڑے ہوتے ہیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 14, 2022

According to media reports, a session of the national assembly will be called after the OIC meeting to clear the air of uncertainty in the capital caused by the no-trust motion.

No-trust motion

The opposition alliance had submitted a no-trust motion on March 8, against Prime Minister Imran Khan to dethrone him from his seat.

The motion, signed by 86 opposition members, was submitted by an opposition delegation comprising PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PPP leaders Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar and other members.

Meanwhile, the government is satisfied that it would inflict defeat to the opposition’s no-trust motion politically and democratically.

Earlier on Monday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his confidence that the government would emerge victorious in the no-trust motion.

He further said he has full confidence in the ruling party’s allies, including PML-Q, MQM-Pakistan and Balochistan Awami Party, and expressed his thankfulness to them.