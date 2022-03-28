No-trust motion: Crucial NA session to take place today

Islamabad: After the national assembly session was adjourned on Friday by Speaker Asad Qaiser, the opposition is likely to table the much-anticipated no-trust motion against the prime minister today when the lower house of the parliament meets at 4 pm.

The crucial meeting of the national assembly was announced to take place on March 25 after getting delayed due to the 48th session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Consideration of the no-trust motion was one of its fifteen agendas.

However, when the assembly met on March 25, it was anticipated that Speaker Asad Qaiser would adjourn the meeting, not allowing any agendas to be taken up, as one of the PTI lawmakers, Khayal Zaman, had passed away.

Continuing the tradition of praying fateha for the departed soul of the parliamentarian and adjourning the session, Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the meeting till Monday (today).

On Sunday, the National Assembly Secretariat issued ‘Orders of the Day’ for Monday’s session which included the no-confidence motion.

Opposition claiming to have their number game completed submitted the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house of the parliament on March 8. After that, a political uncertainty covered the skies of the country with both government and the opposition starting to play mind games to win over the other.

On Friday, the treasury also made a huge strike as Foreign Minister presented a constitutional amendment bill to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for the establishment of South Punjab Province.

Talking to the media, Qureshi had said that the establishment of South Punjab province was part of the PTI manifesto and Imran Khan’s to the people of long-overlooked people of South Punjab.

The speaker had immediately issued orders to put the bill on Monday’s agenda.