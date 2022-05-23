No-trust motion against Parvez Elahi dismissed PA session postponed to June 6

A Punjab Assembly session — in which the no-confidence motions against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari were to be held — was put off to June 6 after the no-trust motion against the speaker was dismissed.

As lawmakers were unable to enter due to police, the no-confidence motion against Speaker Elahi was scuttled on technical grounds as no member of the PML-N could present it against him.

As soon as the session started, under the panel of chairs in the absence of any lawmaker, it was adjourned to June 6.

Afterwards, Khalil Tahir Sindhu of the PML-N said that the session was adjourned on “unlawful grounds” and that they would move against the speaker again today. “Nowhere in the law is it said that once a motion is rejected, it cannot be re-introduced.”

Earlier, MPAs from the PML-N-led coalition alleged that some PTI and PML-Q lawmakers were allowed inside, and held Elahi responsible for it, while the speaker blamed the “father-son duo” of PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Hamza Shehbaz.

The session was scheduled to begin at 12:30pm. Elahi had summoned lawmakers to arrive at the assembly half an hour before. Security was beefed up outside the assembly.