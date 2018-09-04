No traces of alcohol found in Sharjeel’s blood test

Karachi

A test report has revealed that no traces of alcohol were found in the blood samples of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon.

Memon’s two blood samples were sent to hospital for testing, after Chief of Justice of Pakistan in a surprise visit found bottles allegedly containing alcohol in his hospital room.

Sharjeel Memon’s blood test report will be forwarded to the apex court.

An investigation team was formed on Sunday to probe the discovery of liquor bottles from the room of a hospital where Sharjeel Inam Memon was under treatment.

A day earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to the hospital in Karachi’s Clifton vicinity. During his visit, the top judge discovered alcohol bottles, drugs, and cigarettes in Memon’s room.

Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi. His blood samples were also taken, while the room was sealed.—INP

