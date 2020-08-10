No tough anti-virus measures

Tehran

The Iranian president said on Sunday that the application of tough measures in the country to stem the spread of coronavirus was “not possible.” Speaking during a meeting of Iran’s anti-coronavirus task force in Tehran, Hassan Rouhani opted for a “moderate path” between a total lockdown and ending restrictions fully. He said the application of tough measures against the pandemic in Iran “leads to depression and anxiety in the society.” The Iranian leader warned that the situation can turn “dangerous” if health protocols are not observed, adding that punitive measures would be taken against defaulters.— Anadolu Agency